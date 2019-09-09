Showers tonight with more summer weather to follow

Tracking another chance of morning showers for Tuesday along with the summer air staying with us for a majority of the work week.







What We’re Tracking:

Showers likely overnight into Tuesday morning

Lingering afternoon showers

Continued hot through midweek

Most areas should stay dry for the first part of the night as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures struggle to cool down into the lower 70s for your overnight low.

The next best chance for more widespread rain looks to be Tuesday morning as you’re heading out the door with areas of locally heavy rain in some spots and pretty gusty winds. The heaviest bands of rain should move through before lunch time with lingering spotty showers possible throughout the afternoon. Otherwise temperatures will top off in the upper 80s to around 90° with heat index values in the lower to middle 90s.

Rain chances really start to diminish Tuesday night into Wednesday. The sun makes a return with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warm up again into the upper 80 to around 90° for your Wednesday afternoon high.

Thursday might bring in another chance for some showers and storms to push through along a frontal boundary. That front will bring in cooler temperatures to follow as we drop down into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the end of the work week into the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

