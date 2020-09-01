Silver Lake Schools temporarily moves to online learning after positive coronavirus cases

Several classified staff members at USD 372 tested positive for coronavirus, which has prompted the district to put in-person instruction on pause for this week and shift to remote learning.

In a message posted from the school’s Superintendent, it was decided that Tuesday would be a staff work day and the remote learning will be in place for the remainder of the week, starting on Wednesday.

As mentioned in the post, at this point there have been no known cases among students and teaching staff in the Silver Lake school district. A decision regarding class options after Labor Day is expected later this week.