Sister station KSN News investigates follow-up: Manhattan teacher gets his money

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After weeks of investigation by our sister station KSN News, Tyson Vrbas, a Manhattan Catholic School teacher, now has his money from the IRS.

The IRS thought Vrbas was dead and would not give him his refund.

“Finally opened it up, and got my tax return this week, so that was a nice relief that I finally had gotten,” he said.

It was a check for $5,000. That’s how much money the IRS owed him for his 2019 income tax refund.

Vrbas received a letter from the IRS in November 2020. It told him what not to do, like, “don’t send a copy of your return unless we ask you to do so.” There was also a line that read “name of deceased taxpayer” and “date of death.” The IRS instructed him to write “not deceased” on that line, but after months of back and forth, he still did not have his money.

“They run you in circles, and then it’s very frustrating,” said Vrbas.

Nearly one year after his saga began, Vrbas now has his money.