SLI holds 42 annual Festival of Trees

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Christmas is three weeks away, and here in Topeka, a local organization is fundraising in the Christmas spirit, with the annual Festival of Trees.

The Festival of Trees is put on by SLI, an organization that helps people with different disabilities. The Festival of Trees gets people in the holiday mood, but most importantly it raises money for people with disabilities.

People started setting up different trees and decorations at AG Hall at the Stormont Vail Expocentre.

The event invites people in the community to bring their own decorated trees and wreaths. For more than 40 years, the event has brought families and friends together to see everything we love about Christmas, giving the organization a chance to provide more services to people with disabilities.

“It’s great to be a great community event that people look forward to each year to bring their families to,” Shannon Warta said with SLI. “Kids love it. They grow up with it. It’s kind of fun to be an established community activity.”

“To watch the kids come in and just…look at that one, look at that one!,” Jesyca Hope said, a volunteer and tree decorator. “Everyone here is in a good mood. Everyone here is putting their creativity, and donating to a good cause to create more sustainable, more independent lives.”

The Festival of Trees starts Thursday, Dec. 5, and goes until Saturday, Dec. 7.

For a schedule and list of events, click here.