Slight chance for showers today

Tracking a chance for some showers this morning before temperatures start to increase over the weekend.







What We’re Tracking:

Possible shower early

Partly Cloudy skies later

Sunny and much warmer Sunday to Tuesday

Highs on Saturday will reach into the upper 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. Best chance for the rain will be before noon, but a slight chance into the early afternoon before a steady drying trend takes over for the tail end of Saturday and through the rest of Labor Day weekend.

Highs by Sunday will climb into the lower to middle 80s with a partly cloudy sky, then more sunshine and even warmer weather should have temperatures back into the upper 80s, if not 90° in the western counties, by Labor Day.

By Tuesday, temperatures return to the upper 80s to lower 90s as summer is still not over yet with middle 80s for the rest of the work week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com





