Slightly warmer Sunday before our next rain chance

Mostly clear tonight

Slight storm chance Monday

Average temperatures next week

Tonight we’ll continue to see a little bit of cloud cover throughout portions of the area as winds start to calm down and we drop down into the lower 70s for your overnight low.

Sunday looks to be a similar set up with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values in the lower to middle 90s as the humidity stays with us throughout the weekend. Mostly sunny skies allow for a rather warmer day once again along with a southerly breeze at 10-15mph.

We’ll stay dry throughout the weekend leading up to our next rain chance late Sunday night into early Monday morning. This looks to be a hit-or-miss opportunity for storms as a weak frontal boundary drops into the area. Rain is not guaranteed but certainly a possibility.

Looking forward to next week we see temperatures level out to around average for the time of year in the upper 80s to around 90° and the moderate level of humidity staying in place for a majority of the week.



