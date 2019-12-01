Small business Saturday celebrates ten years

TOPEKA, Kan. – Today marks ten years of the “Small Business Saturday” movement that American Express started.

The movement encourages people to support their local businesses like Soho Interiors, a furniture store that has served Topekans for 52 years.

Owner, Vicki Lynch, says what’s special about local businesses, is that they offer their customers a personalized experience that big retailers can’t.

“Not only do you get the personal attention, you also get good pricing and then excellent customer service that is unsurpassed,” said Lynch.

American Express says that for every dollar spent, 67 cents stays in the community when you shop small and local.