Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to “Shop Small”

Shop Small is a nationwide effort that celebrates small businesses in our community and helps communities and businesses to thrive and stay vibrant. Small Business Saturday falls on the fourth Saturday of November, the day after Black Friday. Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities. The photos in this gallery depict small businesses in the Topeka Community and are posted to encourage shoppers to look for small businesses for their holiday shopping. 

