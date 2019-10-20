SNCO deputies find credit card reader, fraudulent IDs, social security cards after car chase in Topeka

Lauren Ortiz, 29, mug shot from May 2018.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A credit card reader, fraudulent ID cards and social security cards were just a few things Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputies found, after a car chase in Topeka.

Deputies said Lauren Ortiz, 29, was driving a Jeep Liberty and speeding going east on NW 35th from NW Button Rd. As they tried to stop her, Ortiz turned a corner south onto NW Dawdy Drive and began fleeing.

She hit another car near NW 33rd Dawdy Dr. The two people inside the car were not injured.

Ortiz and the person she was with, Anterio Deshazer, 30, were taken into custody without incident.

Ortiz also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant out of Jefferson County for theft. She was also driving on a suspended license.

Deputies found the license plate on the Jeep had been altered and did not belong to the vehicle. The Jeep was reported stolen from Leavenworth.

During the search of the car, a credit card reader machine and numerous fraudulent ID cards were found, as well as social security cards, checks and counterfeit money.

Ortiz is being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of counterfeit money and multiple traffic violations, to name a few.

Anterio Deshazer was questioned by detectives and released.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fraudulent documents found in the Jeep.