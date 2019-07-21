SNCO Parks, Rec remembering moon landing with science lessons

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– People in Topeka are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec, as well as Kansas ambassadors with NASA, brought the science portion of the moon landing to Gage Park.

People were able to look at meteorites, see science experiments, make nitrogen ice cream and presentations about Apollo 11.

For some people, this day and event was a way to remember how far we’ve come with technology, and how history can bring us together.

“The talk is going to Mars next,” said Brenda Culbertson, NASA JPL Solar System Ambassador. “Building a lunar station and from there launching on to mars and other places. It’s important to remember the firsts.”

“It almost feels like magic,” said Archana Ramakrishnan who came to Topeka from Lawrence for the anniversary celebration. “So everybody is kind of just like fascinated. Like how did people actually get to the moon that we see in the sky, and they actually landed there? The curiosity is what brings us together and I think that’s awesome.”

The last part of the event was looking at the stars and some of the planets in the sky.