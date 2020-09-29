SNEAK PEEK: Great Topeka Air Show returning Summer 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Great Topeka Air Show is returning to the Capital City after more than two decades.

The air show was started in the mid-1970s and was last seen in 1996.

The show is being resurrected by Thunder Over the Heartland. Organizer Brooks Pettit said the air show was a special event for the community each year.

“It was a really amazing event that was a staple in our community,” Pettit said. “It’s been many, many years since that air show was last held and we felt like it’s time. It’s time to bring the air show back to the community.”

Pettit said there has been small aviation events, but there has not been a large scale air show in Topeka since 1996. Along with amazing aviation performers, Pettit said there will be food vendors and other activities for the whole family.

The Great Topeka Air Show will be held in June 2021. There will be more details released at a press conference at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.