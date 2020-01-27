Snow showers possible Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds linger tonight

Flurries and snow showers Tuesday with more snow south/southwest

Much warmer this weekend

Clouds will linger throughout the night tonight as our temperatures drop down into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A few flurries are also possible.

Tuesday we’ll still see the cloud cover stick around as we struggle to warm up into the middle 30s. Scattered snow showers are likely Tuesday night, mainly south leaving a light dusting for most with up to an inch for the southern counties.

We’ll stay below average with our temperatures Wednesday and Thursday with the clouds being stubborn as well.

Much warmer air starts to arrive Friday with the return of some sunshine. For this weekend, extremely nice with middle to upper 50s expected Saturday.

CHIEFS SUNDAY FORECAST:

Continuing on the warming trend from Friday, Sunday looks to be absolutely gorgeous as mostly areas will likely see afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s! A perfect day to host those watch parties early and get outside and enjoy the weather before the big game!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

