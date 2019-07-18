Some of our hottest days of the year

Continuing to track very hot and oppressive humid weather to close out the work week.







An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues for the entire viewing area until Saturday evening at 8pm.

There may be a few clouds this morning as you wake up to an already very warm and humid start to your day. Clouds will move out throughout the morning and leave us with an abundance of sunshine allowing our temperatures to really heat up quickly. Temperatures for your afternoon high will most likely hit the triple digit mark and with the high humidity in place, heat index values will mostly likely surpass what was seen yesterday as they could be in the 110°-115° range.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 99-102

Wind: S/SW 15-25+

Heat Index: 110-115

This very hot and humid weather will stick with us into our Friday with again a similar set up as yesterday and today as we continue to have mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will once again hit the triple digit mark with heat index values in the 108°-113° range.

Saturday should be the last day of this extreme heat as it backs down just a big. Still, though, well above normal as the excessive heat warning lasts until Saturday evening. Temperatures should fall just below the 100° mark with heat index values in the 105°-110° range.

Sunday is when we’ll finally get a break from at least the extreme heat. It will still be rather hot as temperatures remain above average in the middle 90s and the humidity starts to back off allowing heat index values to reside into the upper 90s to around 100°.

The start of next week looks to be a lot better with cooler temperatures and a chance for some showers and storms late Sunday into Monday.

Continue to drink plenty of water, wear loose clothing as well as light colors, and if you do have to be outside be sure to take frequent breaks and find shade when possible.

Take care of yourself and check on others…

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

