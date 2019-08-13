Some relief from the high humidity for a day or two

What We’re Tracking:

Drier air settles in for the middle of the wek

Not as hot for a couple days

Heat and humidity return this weekend

A long-awaited break in the humidity has slowly moved in through the day and is setting us up for a cooler night ahead. With north winds becoming calm later in the night and a sky that remains mostly clear, temperatures will fall back into the middle to upper 60s by early Wednesday morning.

Areas of clouds may move through early on Wednesday, but mostly sunny weather is expected for the majority of the day on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s, but with lower humidity it should feel very pleasant for the most part.

A few scattered storms are possible for Thursday and Friday as we begin to heat back up a bit heading in toward the weekend. Highs will climb back to the lower 90s by the weekend with higher humidity, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

