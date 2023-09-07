KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs’ home opener against the Detroit Lions brought in fans from all over the country.

For one family, traveling to Thursday’s game was about more than just football. Matt and Angel Bonacker drove five hours from Sioux Falls, SD to catch the game. The Bonacker’s may be lifelong Chiefs’ fans, but the tailgating trailers they brought is brand-new. They bought the trailer on Tuesday, and wrapped the exterior with Chiefs décor on Wednesday before hauling it to Kansas City.

“We own a printing company, ‘Advertising Arts,’ so we had our designer whip it up,” Angel said. “And then they installed it all yesterday so we were ready to come down.”

But why were the Bonackers rushing to get their trailer done before gameday?

“Whole reason, not only just that we’re lifelong Chiefs fans because of my dad,” Matt said. “He passed away, so it was a tribute to him. We wanted to get this trailer done like he wanted.”

His wife agrees.

“His dad meant the world to us,” Angel said. “And we actually were trying our best to be able to bring him down to this game. We were trying to hold onto him for that. He passed on Sunday.”

Angel and Matt made sure Matt’s father is still part of their gameday tradition. They made a memorial for him on the outside door of the trailer, and included a cardboard cutout so, according to Angel, he could still be part of the fun.

“He [Matt’s father] had the time of his life down here,” she said. “And every week we watched the game with him, so this is kind of our ritual on weekly fun with him. And, I know that he would be happy we’re living it up down here for him.”