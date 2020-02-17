Sports wagering in Kansas bill takes another step forward

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The state of Kansas is one small step closer to legalizing sports wagering and gambling. The Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs passed a bill Monday that would allow sports bets to be made in Kansas.

The Kansas Lottery and the Gaming Commission would oversee all sports wagering, if the bill passes the full legislature. As the bill is currently written, records of all wagers placed must be kept for at least 60 days in case a crime is thought to have been committed. Betting would be limited to Kansans 21 and over.

The bill would let casinos offer the type of gambling both in person and on a mobile app. Both casinos and the government would take in a portion of seven to 10 percent for each bet made.

Republican Senator Bud Estes from Dodge City says this is just one step forward in what is likely to be a long process. “It’s all new stuff to, not only Kansas, but every other state except Nevada. For the rest of us, it’s brand new stuff,” said Estes.

The bill will now move on to the full Senate for debate.