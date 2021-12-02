Spring-like temperatures Thursday that will break records

What We’re Tracking:

Record breaking Thursday

Continued mild Friday

Cooling down by weekend

A mild start for your Thursday as many struggled to even cool down below 40° this morning. We’ll hold on to clear skies throughout the daytime and temperatures will soar later this afternoon.

Afternoon highs for today could be climbing to record levels yet again as we expect temperatures to climb into the middle to upper 70s. Western counties could very well get close to 80° for December 2nd! Both Topeka and Concordia may break records by as much as three or four degrees.

That above-average warmth will continue through the rest of the week, although a little bit of a setback for Friday, as sunshine continues as we end out the work week in the upper 60s.

Once the weekend rolls around, we get another cold front that will slide through and our temperatures will suffer both Saturday and Sunday. Highs may struggle to get out of the upper 40s into the lower 50s. Even with that front, there is still no major rain or snow chances in the forecast through the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures start to stay around more seasonable levels in the lower 50s and dry conditions for the first full week of December. There seems to be another front that moves in early next week, therefore not giving us much time to warm up again. This time around, there may be a slight chance for some precipitation.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez