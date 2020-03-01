State wrestling wraps up with multiple champions from Northeast Kansas

Boys from across the state gathered to compete in the state wrestling finals this afternoon and we had multiple winners from our area. You can see all the results from winners or runner-ups from Northeast Kansas below as well as links to the full results for every event.
3-2-1A RESULTS:
113
1st Place – Zach Archer of Rossville
132
1st Place – Derek Johnson of Hoxie
2nd Place – Kai Allen of Silver Lake
220
1st Place – Dane Whalen of Osage City
2nd Place – Kody Davoren of Rossville
Full results: https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1583034442271&pageName=
4A RESULTS:
Team Champion: 1. Chanute 2. Marysville 3. Andale 4. Tongie 5. Holton 6. Piper
138 – All-State (Top 6)
1st Place – Kaden Wren of Scott Community
2nd Place – Kolby Roush of Holton
145 – All-State (Top 6) – Order patch
1st Place – Jonny Crome of Marysville
2nd Place – Garrett Davis of Augusta
195 – All-State (Top 6) – Order patch
1st Place – Konnor Tannahill of Holton
Full results: https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1583033884094&pageName=
5A FULL RESULTS:
https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1583034324247&pageName=
6A RESULTS:
120 lbs.
State Champ – Easton Taylor of Manhattan
113 lbs.
State Champ – Bishop Murray of Topeka-Washburn Rural
106 lbs.
State Champ – Jacob Tangpricha of Washburn Rural
195 lbs.
2ND PLACE – Gavin Carter WASHBURN RURAL
285 lbs.
1- Ethan Kremer – Mill Valley
2- Damion Ilalio – Manhattan
Full results: https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1583034324247&pageName=