State wrestling wraps up with multiple champions from Northeast Kansas

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Boys from across the state gathered to compete in the state wrestling finals this afternoon and we had multiple winners from our area. You can see all the results from winners or runner-ups from Northeast Kansas below as well as links to the full results for every event.


3-2-1A RESULTS:

113

1st Place – Zach Archer of Rossville

132

1st Place – Derek Johnson of Hoxie

2nd Place – Kai Allen of Silver Lake

220

1st Place – Dane Whalen of Osage City

2nd Place – Kody Davoren of Rossville

Full results: https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1583034442271&pageName=

4A RESULTS:


Team Champion: 1. Chanute 2. Marysville 3. Andale 4. Tongie 5. Holton 6. Piper

138 – All-State (Top 6)

1st Place – Kaden Wren of Scott Community

2nd Place – Kolby Roush of Holton

145 – All-State (Top 6) – Order patch

1st Place – Jonny Crome of Marysville

2nd Place – Garrett Davis of Augusta

195 – All-State (Top 6) – Order patch

1st Place – Konnor Tannahill of Holton

Full results: https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1583033884094&pageName=

5A FULL RESULTS:

https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1583034324247&pageName=

6A RESULTS:

120 lbs.

State Champ – Easton Taylor of Manhattan

113 lbs.

State Champ – Bishop Murray of Topeka-Washburn Rural

106 lbs.

State Champ – Jacob Tangpricha of Washburn Rural

195 lbs.

2ND PLACE – Gavin Carter WASHBURN RURAL

285 lbs.

1- Ethan Kremer – Mill Valley

2- Damion Ilalio – Manhattan

Full results: https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1583034324247&pageName=

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories