Storm chances increase for late Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Humidity returns overnight

Storms likely Friday and Friday night

Possible showers and storms this weekend, then warmer by Monday

A return to southerly winds through the night and into the start of the day on Friday will allow for higher humidity to return. It hasn’t been all that far away, with muggy air over Oklahoma and parts of southern Kansas today. That moisture will make a quick return, keeping overnight lows in the middle to upper 60s along with some increased low cloud cover.

Highs on Friday will top out in the lower to middle 80s, but feeling a bit warmer with the higher humidity. Although the moisture returns quickly, it doesn’t stick around for long. A front will slide through by late Friday, triggering scattered storms Friday evening into Friday night. A few strong to severe storms are possible for the southeastern counties late Friday.

Temperatures only topping out in the lower to middle 70s with a chance for periodic showers and storms on Saturday and northeast breezes. However, warm and humid air kicks back in for Sunday and Monday before the next–and much stronger–cold front pushes through on Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

