Storm chances increase through the middle of the week

Tracking storm chances through the middle of the work week with cooler temperatures to follow.







What We’re Tracking:

A few storms late in the night

Storms become likely Wednesday into Thursday

Cooler temperatures late week

Partly to mostly cloudy weather tonight with temperatures falling into the middle 70s as the humidity remains quite high again through much of the night. However, a few late night storms may help to cool things down by early Wednesday a bit.

Showers and storms become more widespread on Wednesday with temperatures ranging from the lower 80s north to the lower 90s south as a break in the heat moves in, but still not much relief from muggy weather.

Additional showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday will bring a more significant cooling for the second half of the week with highs in the lower 80s for Thursday and Friday before gradually warming up toward the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com





