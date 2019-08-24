Storm chances return tonight

What We’re Tracking:
- Storm chances tonight
- Rain chances Sunday
- Cooler air arrives next week
Another chance for showers and storms moves in overnight and into Sunday with lingering showers through the first half of the day tomorrow. We’ll have another chance for storms Monday as a cold front moves through.
Before the front pushes through, humidity may climb up a bit on Monday along with a brief warming. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 80s, then middle 80s on Monday before we finally see a push of drier air moving our way that will bring cooler temperatures with it as well..
Tuesday should be pleasant with a break in the humidity and highs in lower 80s. Rain chances won’t stay away too long with a few showers or storms on Wednesday followed by a longer stretch of cooler weather late next week.
KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez