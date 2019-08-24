Storm chances return tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- As students head back to school, a local martial arts instructor is looking to teach them some skills they may not get in the class room.

Master Overbey's Martial Arts hosted a free self-defense class Saturday. But students aren't the only ones who can benefit from learning these skills.

Women of all ages learned some techniques that can help keep them safe when facing a potential threat.

Kristinia Hernandez is a student at Washburn University.

"It's an open campus, so there are like streets surrounding it and a lot of people just come on in on the campus," said Hernandez. "You don't know if they're a student or if they're just trying to start trouble with you."

Her mom Kim previously attended a self defense class at Master Overbey's and thought it would be a good idea for to Kristina to learn some of the skills as well.

"With her being on campus, I always worry about her and making sure that she's safe coming out of Garvey at 10:00 at night," said Kim. "So, I made her come with me this time."

Participants learned about the most common attacks women face, how to escape them and how to fight back.

Owner and instructor Patrick Overbey said knowing how to defend yourself is something everyone can benefit from.

"Knowledge is power," said Overbey. "So, just being aware that there are skills you can easily pick up and you know, being proactive, you can dramatically increase your odds of being safe."

After what she learned, Kristina said she feels more prepared heading back to campus.

"It does definitely make me feel more confident," said Kristina. "Not even just for the school year, but for the rest of my life. I just want to keep coming to these."

Because of that, her mom said she's leaving the class more at ease.

"You're always worried," said Kim. "Where are they at? You know, who are they around? Is there any bad people around or if it's in a bad area or rough area or something like that. But, at least if she has these skills, she'll know how to protect herself."

Overbey said they have another class planned for November.