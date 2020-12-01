Stormont Vail Health introduces $15/hour minimum wage for all staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health in Topeka announced Tuesday it’s increasing the minimum wage for all team members to $15 per hour, called the Wellpower Wage.

The increase will benefit over 800 team members, according to Stormont Vail. It went into effect November 29.

“One of the pillars of our strategic plan at Stormont Vail is community, and includes a specific focus on economic vitality,” said Dr. Robert Kenagy, President and CEO of Stormont Vail Health. “Our team members are a part of the communities we serve. Creating more equity amongst our team and taking our minimum closer to a living wage will help to create healthier communities,”

The boost to $15 per hour minimum wage is expected to cost around $1.8 million. The Wellpower Wage was created in 2019 with a $12.45 minimum wage with a goal to reach $15, according to Stormont Vail.

“We are thrilled to reach this goal a year later,” said Darlene Stone, Chief Experience Officer. “Every day I see our team members going the extra step and living the small moments culture that makes up Stormont Vail.”