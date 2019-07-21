Storms this evening before cooler temperatures arrive

We finally made it through the heat wave of the summer and the cold front moved through much sooner than anticipated for the northern half of the viewing area as temperatures are struggling to get into the lower 80s whereas areas south are still reaching around the 90° mark. This evening we will have thunderstorms move through the area following the cold front providing gusty winds and heavy rainfall for a majority of the viewing area. Due to the potentially damaging winds, the entire viewing area is in a slight risk for severe weather as strong winds and heavy rainfall that could cause flooding are a main concern.

The cold front that we’ve been talking about will finish moving through this evening and overnight into Monday where there could be a few lingering showers early Monday morning. Otherwise the front will be bringing cooler and drier air over us as temperatures drop down into the lower 80s for the start of the work week with little to no humidity as well. Complete opposite of what we have been seeing throughout the last several days and we’ll most likely stay below the 90° mark for the entire work week as well.

A much more pleasant week is ahead of us as temperatures stay in the 80s and the humidity stays away from us for a bit.



KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez