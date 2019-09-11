Storms Thursday and cooler air follows

What We’re Tracking:

Hot and windy day ahead

Strong storms are possible Thursday

Celebrate a cooler and drier Friday

Strong southerly winds will continue through tonight, before shifting to the southwest by Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop back into the lower to middle 70s overnight under a mostly clear sky.

Tomorrow temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 80s with humid air in the place through mid-afternoon. At that point, a cold front will push in from the west, turning our winds to the northwest and bringing in much cooler, drier air by Thursday evening and Thursday night. That front may also trigger a few storms for the eastern counties by late afternoon on Thursday.

By Friday, it will be cooler with lower humidity with morning temperatures in the middle to upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The rest of the weekend is also expected to be sunny to partly cloudy, but returning south winds will bring in much warmer weather by the end of the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

