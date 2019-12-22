Stranger saves Kansas family from burning car

SHERIDAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Washington man traveling through Kansas noticed flames coming from under a parked car just before midnight Monday.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office says Yevgeniy Lomakin, 29, of Vancouver, Wash. was traveling on Highway U83 just north of Selden when he spotted flames under a parked 2000 Pontiac Grand Am. He decided to investigate.

He approached the car and found a woman sleeping in the driver’s seat and three children, ages 3, 6, and 10, also asleep in the car.

Lomakin started pounding on the windows to get everyone to wake up. He then helped her get everyone out of the car safely and had them get in his truck, out of the cold.

He drove a safe distance away from her car and called 911. By the time the fire department arrived, the car was engulfed in flames.

EMS crews checked the woman and three children and determined they were unharmed.

The sheriff says it was Lomakin’s quick actions that saved the family.

“It is Good Samaritans like Lomakin that deserve to be recognized for his quick thinking, actions and heroism,” said Sheriff Brandon Carver, Sheridan County.

The sheriff says the woman, Shannon Harris, of Colby, had pulled over because she was tired.

He says Lomakin not only saved her and the children, he gave them some money, saying, “I want you to have this for Christmas.”

Then Lomakin got in his truck and drove away.

“Yevgeniy, there is no way we can thank you enough for your heroism,” said Carver.

There is no information yet on what caused the car fire.