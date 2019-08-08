Students get fresh start from a fresh cut

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Students are getting a fresh start to the year with a fresh cut.

Barbers and stylists from around the area came to the New Mount Zion Baptist Church in Topeka on Tuesday night. The annual event allows kids to get hair cuts and some school supplies free of charge.

We talked to a rising fifth grader Elias Gomez who got a haircut he said makes him feel ready to take on the new school year.

“Well I don’t really like getting haircuts but the haircut that I got today I like it, because it makes me feel like everyone in my school is going to like my hair,” Gomez said.

The event also featured games, food, and other prizes.