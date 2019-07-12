Summer heat returns in full swing

What We’re Tracking:

Temperatures start climbing

Humidity begins to increase

No rain chances in sight

We’ll continue to stay dry overnight as low temperatures drop down into the upper 60s with mostly clear skies.

Saturday we start to see the return of the hot and humid summer weather with mostly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values returning to the middle to upper 90s.

The humidity will stay with us bringing in muggy air. This trend will continue on over the next several days as there really isn’t a chance for rain in sight throughout the next week and temperatures really start to increase later in the work week next week.

This is the type of summer heat that we have been waiting for and need to keep an eye out for others. Make sure you continue to stay hydrated if you have to be outside and don’t be afraid to take advantage of that pool over the next several days to get a nice cool off!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

