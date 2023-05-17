TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has announced a series of 12 naturalist hikes and history programs.
The hikes will highlight historical ruins, wild prairie flowers, bird habitats and animal life. There will be a free tornado talk going over the 1966 Topeka tornado and will take place at Skyline Park at 7 p.m..
Pre-registration is required and each walk has a $3 fee. All hikes are from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the dates listed below.
- May 18th
- May 22nd
- June 3rd
- June 8th
- June 12th
- June 16th
- July 14th
- July 17th
- July 20th
- July 21st
- August 14th
- August 18th
You can register for the hike here.