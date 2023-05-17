TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has announced a series of 12 naturalist hikes and history programs.

The hikes will highlight historical ruins, wild prairie flowers, bird habitats and animal life. There will be a free tornado talk going over the 1966 Topeka tornado and will take place at Skyline Park at 7 p.m..

Pre-registration is required and each walk has a $3 fee. All hikes are from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the dates listed below.

  • May 18th
  • May 22nd
  • June 3rd
  • June 8th
  • June 12th
  • June 16th
  • July 14th
  • July 17th
  • July 20th
  • July 21st
  • August 14th
  • August 18th

You can register for the hike here.