Summer weather stays with us

What We’re Tracking:

Spotty showers tonight

Hot & humid Sunday

Storm chances return by Thursday

Tonight most areas will stay dry but there is a chance for a few isolated showers to pass through around midnight or so especially North of I-70. Temperatures will struggle to cool down into maybe the upper 60s if not upper 70s for your Sunday morning as the chance continues on throughout the morning shifting gears towards the southern tier of the viewing area around lunchtime.

The heat and humidity looks to stay with us throughout the start of the work week as temperatures stay well above average in the upper 80s and lower 90s for a majority of the week with plenty of sunshine. High humidity will also be in place leaving heat index values in the lower to middle 90s for a good portion of the work week.

There looks to be another front that pushes through on Thursday bringing in a storm chance and slightly cooler temperatures to close out the week. Despite the cold front that moves through, temperatures just do not budge as we stay in the middle 80s before another rain chance returns on Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

