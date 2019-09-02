Sunny and hot again for Tuesday, cooler weather ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Warm and muggy tonight

Hotter Tuesday

Cooler, drier air by Wednesday

Temperatures will struggle to cool off all that much tonight as warm, humid air remains in place. Lows will likely only fall into the lower 70s, despite a mostly clear sky. South wind at 5-15mph.

Another hot day for Tuesday just ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s for central and southern areas, but might only reach the upper 80s north before the cold front moves in from north to south during the late afternoon and evening hours. While no rain is expected along the front, temperatures and humidity levels will drop significantly for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Heat index ahead of the front will likely reach near 100°, but lows Tuesday night should fall back into the 50s.

A beautiful day on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s before we warm back up a bit on Thursday. Still on track for another front to cool us down for the weekend.

