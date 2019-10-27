Sunset Zoo gets families ready for Halloween, while educating about conservation efforts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)– The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan is getting kids and families in the Halloween spirit while raising money to educate about animals on Saturday.

Kids and families got a chance to practice for Halloween at the zoo, dressing up in their best costumes for this year’s Spooktacular. As well as walking around the zoo trick or treating. Even kids who were dressed up as one of the animals, like a cheetah, got to see them face to face. There was also a costume contest for kids, as well as candy trails.

While the event was a fun way to see the zoo, it’s also a time to help educate the community.

“It is important for you to come see our atmospheres,” Melissa Kirkwood said with Sunset Zoo. “See the different animals we have on display. But also learn a little bit about our conservations efforts and learn about our mission to inspire conservation of the natural worlds”

If you missed Saturday’s Spooktacular, there will be one Sunday, Oct. 27. It will be from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 per child, which covers admission for two adults.