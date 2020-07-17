Suspect arrested in Downtown Topeka murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police have arrested one person in connection to a murder on Monday in Downtown Topeka.

Boisy Dean Barefield II, 34, has been booked into the Shawnee County Jail and now faces various charges in the murder of Harry T. Jenkins, 66, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Officers went to 1175 SW Clay just after 8:00 Monday night and found Jenkins dead from a gunshot wound. Police say they also identified another victim with non-life threatening injuries on scene.

Then Thursday afternoon, police found Barefield II in the 3400 block of SW Briarwood Ln in South Topeka. Officers took Barefield II into custody, who now faces charges of 1st degree murder, aggravated battery and assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and shooting at an occupied dwelling, according to Topeka Police.

Topeka Police believe everyone is accounted for in this incident, but ask anyone with further information to call 785-368-9400.