Suspect shot after officer involved shooting in Wichita

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – No officers were injured after Wichita Police officers attempted to stop a “violent felon” and were shot at, according to a tweet from Wichita Police.

Tuesday evening Wichita Police tried to stop a suspect who was wanted for shooting at a Mulvane Police Officer last week.

Police spotted the suspect and were involved in a pursuit that came to an end near Bayley and Terrace in Wichita.

— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) October 28, 2020

The suspect shot at officers, according to the Wichita Police, and they returned fire.

The suspect was hit and then transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was alone in the car.