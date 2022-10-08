TOPEKA (KSNT) – A beloved Topeka performer returns home for the final concert of the “Dedication to R/B Tour”.

In his homecoming, the artist performed in the capital city for the first time in four years.

The lineup included Derez Deshon, Sleazy World Go, Famous Amos, and of course, T-Rell.

If the music wasn’t enough, at the end of the concert, T-Rell gave away free shoes to parents for their kids.

Being back in his hometown for the final concert of the tour means a lot to the performer.

“The city has grown tremendously,” T-Rell said. “Downtown looks amazing. Just to see the love and the growth of where I came from, performing in smaller venues to being in venues now where everyone is standing in line to see me, it’s amazing.”

Next on the docket for the artist is a television show that’s filming in Topeka.