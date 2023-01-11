TOPEKA (FOX 43) – TARC is excited to kick off the new year by welcoming some generous donations from patrons in the community.

With those donations, TARC is able to better support and fund their children’s programs, as well as their feeding clinic.

The first donation was $30,000 from More Home Team, a group of realtors in the community that made a commitment to TARC three years ago to donate a portion of their commissions to TARC every year. In the past, FOX 43 News did a story on this group of realtors and their relationship with TARC. You can read that by clicking here.

TARC also received $17,000 from Capitol Federal from their fourth quarter employee campaign.

