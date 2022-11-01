NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off one of the biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow.

Big news for Kansas fans, Swift will play in Kansas City on July 8.

“We are delighted to welcome Taylor Swift back to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023,” Kansas City Chiefs and Arrowhead Events President Mark Donovan said. “Having Taylor select the Home of the Chiefs for another one of her tour stops is special for all of Chiefs Kingdom and proves that GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is an iconic, year-round entertainment destination that reaches beyond football. Taylor put on an unbelievable performance here a couple of summers ago and we cannot wait to see her do it again next year.”

The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

“I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming,” Swift said on Instagram, describing the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).”

Fans who receive a special code after registering will have exclusive access to buy tickets on Nov. 15. The rest of the public can get tickets starting Nov. 18.

The tour will hit AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia; Soldier Field in Chicago; Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts; and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, among others.

Tour dates:

March 18 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

March 25 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

April 1 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

April 2 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

April 15 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

April 22 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

April 28 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

April 29 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 6 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

May 12 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

May 13 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

May 19 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

May 20 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

May 26 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

May 27 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

June 2 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 3 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 10 Detroit, MI Ford Field

June 17 Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium

June 24 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

July 1 Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium

July 8 Kansas City, MO GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 15 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

July 22 Seattle, WA Lumen Field

July 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium

August 4 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

August 5 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

Word of the tour came a day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights.”