TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department is announcing the end of summer, or at least the end of pool season.

On Tuesday, the department announced the pools and aquatic centers will close for the season on Aug. 7. It said the start of the schools on Aug. 10 and 11, plus college students who staff the pools returning to school, are prompting the closures.

Dornwood Spray Park and Jackson Spray Parks will stay open through Sept. 15.

Will there be a dog swim? The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department said on social media there will be a dog swim, but details are still in the works and will be announced later.