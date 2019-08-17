Teen girl dies in Southeast Topeka shooting, teen arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating a shooting that killed a teen girl in Southeast Topeka on Saturday afternoon.

Topeka police officers said around 1:30 they got a call about a shooting in the 2200 block of SE Ohio Avenue.

They found 18-year-old Ashley Usher inside of a home with a gunshot wound. First responders gave her first aid and rushed her to a local hospital. Initially, they thought her injuries were not life-threatening, but she later passed away.

One woman in the hospital after being shot on SE Ohio street. Posted by Hannah Brandt KSNT on Saturday, August 17, 2019

Topeka Police booked a 17-year-old boy into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections on charges of second-degree murder, criminal use of a weapon, and theft. Officers said they believe the boy and Usher knew each other.