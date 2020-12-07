Texas Football pauses activities following positive tests after K-State game; scheduled to play KU next week

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, Texas head coach Tom Herman, center, walks on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Austin, Texas. Herman batted away questions about his future with the program on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, and insisted on trying to keep the focus on the Longhorns’ players trying to win their last two games of the season. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Tex. (KSNT) – Texas said all football team activities have been paused after three players and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday after getting home from a win at Kansas State.

The players and staff were not identified. Texas said all of them tested negative on Friday and went to the game. They tested positive after the team returned home. All will be tested again Monday and Tuesday before the program will determine when team activities can resume.

Texas is scheduled to play Kansas this upcoming Saturday in Lawrence.

BREAKING: Texas Football pauses team all activities. pic.twitter.com/BoYoRnf0iS — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) December 6, 2020

K-State routinely tests on Sundays but has not announced any positive tests as of Sunday evening.