Texas Football pauses activities following positive tests after K-State game; scheduled to play KU next week

AUSTIN, Tex. (KSNT) – Texas said all football team activities have been paused after three players and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday after getting home from a win at Kansas State.
The players and staff were not identified. Texas said all of them tested negative on Friday and went to the game. They tested positive after the team returned home. All will be tested again Monday and Tuesday before the program will determine when team activities can resume.
Texas is scheduled to play Kansas this upcoming Saturday in Lawrence.
K-State routinely tests on Sundays but has not announced any positive tests as of Sunday evening.