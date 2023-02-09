IRVING, TX (KSNT) – Texas and Oklahoma have been cleared to leave the Big 12 conference and join the SEC a year early.

The two schools’ departure will cost them a $100 million buyout agreement that will be split between the “legacy” Big 12 schools (Kansas, K-State, Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia).

Television rights had prevented the universities from leaving the Big 12 early. The Longhorns and Sooners both had agreements with the Big 12 through July 2025, but the buyout price will offset an expected decrease in their 2024 conference revenue.

Texas and Oklahoma will now join the SEC in July 2024, a year earlier than originally agreed upon.

UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU are all set to join the conference in July 2023, giving the Big 12 one season with 14 teams before Texas and Oklahoma leave.