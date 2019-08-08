The impact of mass shootings on mental health

Shoes are piled outside the scene of a mass shooting including Ned Peppers bar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Psychologists say you don’t have to be directly impacted by mass shootings for it to affect your mental health. This comes after more than 30 people were killed and dozens of others were hurt in recent shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

Dr. Carol Adams with Stormont Vail Behavioral Health said these events can bring up feelings of anxiety or depression for some.

“When things happen in ordinary places like Walmart, a place where many of us go, it brings up thoughts that we’re more vulnerable, and that we don’t know what could happen so it scares us,” Dr. Adams said.

If you’re one of the people who feels that way there are some things you can do. Dr. Adams recommends taking a break from reading or watching too much about the traumatic events. She said it also helps to stick to a normal routine and spend extra time with family and friends.