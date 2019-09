OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) - For those in the market for real-estate, look no further than a Kansas City suburb.

WalletHub published its list of "2019's Best Real-Estate Markets" last Tuesday, placing Overland Park in the top three for best places to buy a home. The list comes as WalletHub notes unemployment falling and house prices rising. Simultaneously, however, the site reports "fewer homes are affordable because mortgage rates are rising."