The Pennant opens ‘9 3/4’ pop-up bar

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Wizards and witches made their way to Topeka for The Pennant’s second pop up Sunday.

The 9 3/4 pop up opened Sunday and will be there for eight weeks, on the top floor of The Pennant.

There will be new cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as new menu items and games.

“It’s wizardry and witchcrafty,” said Austin Neher with AIM Strategies. “Fun for wizards of all ages. And we invite everybody in Topeka to come see it.”

The first day was filled with fun, such as wand making stations, magical games and swag bags.

The Pennant will be closed Labor Day.