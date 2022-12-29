TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s always interesting to take a look at the top 10 local stories that viewers have clicked on most in a year. Here’s a look at the top 10 from 2022.
- Dipping caramel recall – 193,000 views – Recalls are among the most favored stories on our website, but it’s surprising this story about dipping caramel sold at Whole Foods topped this list for the year. The recall was prompted after an ingredient was left off the label.
- Medication recall – 148,000 views – Several medicines with the Kroger brand were recalled from Dillons and other grocery stores across the country, after a warning about dangers to children was left off the labels.
- Best historic small town – 69,000 views – USA TODAY named Abilene one of the top 10 best historic small towns in the country.
- Cheese recall – 63,000 views – Listeria concerns prompted a Kansas City company to recall multiple cheeses from stores in Kansas and other states.
- Controversial carp survey – 51,000 views – Results from an annual Kansas angler survey highlights complaints about carp in Kansas.
- Oklahoma couple killed in deadly Kansas crash – 24,000 views – A deadly October crash happened in Pawnee County when a driver ran a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming semi-truck.
- New Year’s Day crashes – 22,000 views – It was a bad start to 2022 when three people died on snowy and icy Kansas roads.
- Rare blood moon – 21,000 views – Our helpful guide on when and how to view November’s blood moon.
- Kansas Powerball winner – 20,000 views – In November, we also broke news about a $93 million Powerball jackpot hit in Northeast Kansas.
- Winter storm warning – 19,000 views – Our snow forecast helped people prepare for a powerful storm in March.