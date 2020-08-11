Three people injured in Topeka shooting, police on scene

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people in South Topeka late Monday night.

Officers went to the mobile home park near 38th and South Park Avenue around 10:15 p.m, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. When police arrived, they found three shooting victims. The Topeka Police Watch Commander says the department cannot yet confirm the condition of the victims as of 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Detectives are on scene investigating and working to find suspect information. This is not a public safety threat, according to the Watch Commander.

KSNT News will provide more information as it becomes available.