Three vehicle crash including greyhound bus and semi-truck prompt overnight I70 closure

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An overnight crash closes down a main part of I70 starting in downtown Topeka, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

A greyhound bus, semi-truck, and a car all crashed into one another on I70 right before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. Emergency crews removed one person from the car and they are being transported to a local hospital. The bus did have passengers, however no injuries have been reported so far, according to Dispatch.

As of 1:30 a.m., westbound I70 is shut down from 1st Street to MacVicar Avenue. No cars can exit onto MacVicar, said dispatchers.

The Topeka Police and Fire Departments, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, and AMR crews are all on scene. KSNT News has a reporter on the way to gather more information.

This is a developing story.