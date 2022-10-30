TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Junction City band is counting their blessing following a close call on Thursday night. A truck containing two members of Jay Hill Road wrecked on I-70, catching on fire, and leaving thousands without power.

Following the wreck, the band were left with a question no group wants to consider – how will the show go on?

“I was singing, I blacked out,” Bassist Anson Jacobsen said. “Caden didn’t notice. We turned off the road, slammed through a pole, went up the hill on Wanamaker, and then jumped the barrier and landed there.”

According to the band, a local cop watched it all happen.

“From what he told me he was calling EMS to tell them they’re carrying dead bodies out,” Jacobsen said, “he gets up the bridge and sees us walking around.”

“I don’t even understand how we were unscathed basically,” Lead Guitarist Caden Groves said.

Other members of Jay Hill Road were just miles behind the pair, when the car caught fire.

“At that point the whole event was up in the air,” Lead Singer Jared Powers said. “We weren’t sure what they wanted to do. We were just playing it by ear.”

“It was pretty dreadful being so ready to go to a show that we worked so hard to prepare, and something that tragic happening on the way there that could ruin the chances of even having our band mates,” Guitarist Matthew Adair said.

Even through the tragedy, the band still persevered, moving forward with their first public performance.

“Music, for all of us, we’ve all been doing it for as long as we can remember,” Groves said. “It’s our true passion, we really want to get out there and get our name known and make amazing music that people can not only relate to but just enjoy in general. We want to continue the show because it’s what we care about most. It’s our passion and we’d give up anything for it.”

Through the fire and the flames, Jay Hill Road carried on.

The band estimates that $7,000 in equipment were lost in the fire. If you’d like to support their efforts financially with a donation, or on their musical journey, you can find them on Instagram at jayhillroad.