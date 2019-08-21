THS student motivating, teaching teachers to ‘work together’ at 501 convocation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka High School student is showing teachers how important working together is to make one another successful.

When you hear the sound of drums, you know the Topeka High Drum Line is near. Getting fingers tapping and people dancing while working together, to make unique tunes. A lesson Topeka High Drum Line drummer DeAndre Hicks is teaching teachers.

So who is the young man behind the drums? He’s become an accidental young motivational speaker around Topeka, especially for teachers and staff in the Topeka Public School District.

For four years, the 501 school district has held a convocation, a back to school event for teachers and staff.

This year, DeAndre helped them kick off the school year right, reminding teachers of how important their roles are.

“Let them know that they are doing good,” DeAndre said. “Let them know that they are doing their job and inspiring us. That they’ve encouraged us to be able to do stuff like that. They’ve kept us pushing on.”

DeAndre has spoken at the convocation three times, each year a different topic. Staff and teachers learned togetherness helps shape the future.

DeAndre’s dad, TD Hicks, believes if a teacher can help shape his son, then they can do it for others.

“When we all come together and do stuff like that with one student,” TD said. “What would happen if we did that with every student we come in contact with?”

While many people have stopped DeAndre to tell him how motivational his speeches are, he and his family know he couldn’t do it without the help of 501.

“They see the impact of what they’re doing,” Joan Hicks said, DeAndre’s mom. “They’re teaching kids everyday. And to actually see someone that they are teaching thank them for what they’re doing, then also telling them what you’re doing is important to me. I think it gives them encouragement.”

“When we do what we’re supposed to do,” DeAndre said. “And when we make sweet music. We become one band, one sound.”

So when you hear the sound of the Topeka High Drum Line, know every beat and success can’t be done without togetherness.

To see DeAndre’s full convocation speech, click here.

