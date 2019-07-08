‘The Tipsy Carrot’ bringing healthy treats, juice, food to NOTO

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Dieting and healthy eating can be hard especially if you have a large sweet tooth.

But one local business is showing you can have a balance of sweet treats and healthy eats.

From juice to ice cream and even açaí bowls, you can find them all at The Tipsy Carrot.

The Tipsy Carrot is a new sweet treats and drink shop located in NOTO, which came about when the two Top Tank finalists, A La Carrot and Two Scoops, partnered together under one roof. Bringing treats to the city while avoiding the guilt. Even offering homemade, all natural ice cream.

“The great thing about the Tipsy Carrot is that it’s about tipping the scales of eating healthy and treating yourself,” said co-owner Heather DiDomenico Graves, who also owns the Onyx Salon and Wellness Spa next door.

The Tipsy Carrot co-owner, and Fire and Ice Distillery owner, Allyson Shove-Chard has been making homemade ice cream since she could remember. This time switching her recipe to bring clean food to Top City.

“As a mom, the health aspect that I really need to be doing is what’s best for my health and my children,” Shove-Chard said. “It was the perfect time to take that knowledge, and learn how to make those substitutions and keep it healthy.”

Not only will The Tipsy Carrot feature their own ice cream, juices and açaí bowls, they’ve also partnered with other Topeka and Northeast Kansas businesses encouraging local spending.

Some of the businesses they’ve partnered with are the Blue Jazz Coffee Roasters, Morning Light Kombucha, Clean Treats and Le Petit Bonbon.

“If we all support each other, and share each other’s goods, we’ll be able to all grow together as business owners,” Graves said. “And that’s the goal.”

The Tipsy Carrot will officially open its doors on July 10, starting with a limited menu before offering their full menu.

For hours, click here.