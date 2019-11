Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, TN – The Chiefs lost to the Titans in Patrick Mahomes return 35-32 as Tennessee drove down the field in the final two minutes and scored the game-winning touchdown.

The Chiefs made their way into Titan’s territory with under 30 seconds to go to set up a potential game-tying field goal from Harrison Butker, but the kick was blocked.

Mahomes went 36 of 50 for 446 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.